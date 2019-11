Also available on the NBC app

Gina Rodriguez tells Access guest correspondent Sibley Scoles about committing to gender parity in her upcoming production, inspired by Time's Up and wanting to help create change and opportunities for others. Plus, Gina adorably fangirls over Penelope Cruz during the interview. And, when asked if she has any wedding plans yet with fiancé, Joe LoCicero, Gina reveals she "can't plan."

