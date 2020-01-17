Gina Rodriguez Knew Right Away That Newcomer Tess Romero Was Her 'Diary Of A Future President' Star

Also available on the NBC app

When going through audition tapes for the tween leading role in her new Disney+ series, "Diary of a Future President," Gina Rodriguez immediately knew Tess Romero was the one. "When I saw her tape, I believe I called my producer and said, 'We found her. We found our little girl,'" the "Jane the Virgin" alum told Access Hollywood. "She is magnetic and bright, and she has this beautiful youthfulness that is joyous, and it really exudes on screen and in real life." Gina also talked about her passion for creating content for the next generation and joked about what laws she would make if she was POTUS. "Diary of a Future President" is available to stream starting Jan. 17.

