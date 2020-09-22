Also available on the nbc app

Gina Rodriguez has parenthood on the brain. The "Kajillionaire" actress told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that she's ready to "maybe start trying" having kids – or starting a family a different way. "There's a lot of children that need homes. That's another thing we've been discussing, too, because I am a bit older, and that's okay. That's okay. That conversation also has been happening. I want a family. Family's everything." Gina also emotionally reflected on having her dad by her side at the 2016 Golden Globes. Plus, Gina’s "Kajillionaire" co-star Evan Rachel Wood gushed over working with the "Jane the Virgin" star. "Kajillionaire" hits select theaters Sept. 25.

