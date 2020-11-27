Shawn Mendes Reflects On Camila Cabello Breakup In Emotional Video: 'I Am On My Own Now'
Gina Kirschenheiter is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Gina broke down the latest episode of the "Real Housewives of Orange County” with Access Hollywood. Gina opened up about her decision to stay sober for Braunwyn Windham-Burke during her vow renewal and shared how she really feels about the new housewife Elizabeth. Gina also got candid about her ex-husband and revealed where the two stand now. Plus, Gina revealed who she wants off the show next year and if she think Tamra Judge would ever come back.