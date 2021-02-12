Main Content

Gina Carano Speaks Out After 'Mandalorian' Firing & Announces 'Dream' New Project

Gina Carano has broken her silence after being fired from "The Mandalorian." The actress and former MMA fighter spoke out on Friday to announce a new project with The Daily Wire, a conservative media outlet founded by political commentator Ben Shapiro. In a statement, Gina called the opportunity to develop and produce her own film a "dream come true" in light of her ousting from the "Star Wars" universe. Gina faced backlash for controversial and now-deleted social media posts including one in which she compared the current political climate in the U.S. to that of Nazi Germany and another that appeared to poke fun at mask-wearing. Lucasfilm issued a statement confirming the company had parted ways with Gina, calling her posts in question "abhorrent and unacceptable."

