'Gilmore Girls' Star Sean Gunn And Natasha Halevi Have Untraditional Picnic-Themed Wedding

"Gilmore Girls" star Sean Gunn tied the knot with Natasha Halevi in an epic way. They said "I Do" in a "wedding picnic" theme on Catalina Island, California. Guest even sat on blankets as the ceremony was being officiated by Sean’s brother, James Gunn. Natasha wore a crop top wedding dress while Sean rocked a white pinstripe suit. While the wedding was a bit untraditional the guests included some top celebrities from Jenna Fischer to Judy Greer.

