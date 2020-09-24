Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their baby girl! Zayn announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday, sharing the first photo of his daughter's hand in his. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” he wrote alongside the photo.

