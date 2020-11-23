Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid shared a series of new photos cradling her 9-week-old daughter. The 25-year-old model and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September and this is their first holiday season as new parents. The proud mom posted the sweet snaps with her newborn daughter and gave fans a sneak peek of the family’s Christmas decorations on her Instagram. “A whole new kind of busy and tired, but she’s da bestie, so she got Christmas decorations early,” Gigi wrote alongside the adorable photos.

