Gigi Hadid Snaps Precious Selfie With Newborn Daughter: 'She Burps Sunshine'

CLIP11/09/20
Gigi Hadid's baby girl is the sunshine of her life! The supermodel shared a new glimpse at her newborn daughter over the weekend, snapping a selfie while she burped the cutie on the couch. The infant wore a white shirt, grey pants and mustard-yellow socks, and her mom kept her face just out of frame. Gigi was clearly enjoying the mother-daughter time and captioned the shot, "She burps sunshine."

Tags: Access, Gigi Hadid, Baby, Zayn Malik, Birth, motherhood, parenting, celebrity
