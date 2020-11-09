Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is the sunshine of her life! The supermodel shared a new glimpse at her newborn daughter over the weekend, snapping a selfie while she burped the cutie on the couch. The infant wore a white shirt, grey pants and mustard-yellow socks, and her mom kept her face just out of frame. Gigi was clearly enjoying the mother-daughter time and captioned the shot, "She burps sunshine."

