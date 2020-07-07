Also available on the nbc app

While the world has yet to get a good look at Gigi Hadid's baby bump, that doesn't mean she's trying to hide it! The 25-year-old supermodel, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, clapped back after a recent headline insinuated that she was trying to disguise her pregnant figure. Gigi clarified that her recent comment to a fan about wearing "a baggy jumpsuit" didn't mean she was intentionally "trying to hide anything" and said she was "proudly experiencing" her pregnancy with her "family and loved ones."

