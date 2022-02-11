Main Content

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Khai Proving She Is Already A Fashionista

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's one-year-old daughter has some major style! On Thursday, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a sweet photo of her daughter standing tall in checkered jeans and a custom denim jacket with her name embroidered on the back. The new picture of Khai is the first photo Gigi has shared of her in some time, the proud mom likes to keep her daughter out of the spotlight and has also never shown her face before. Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

