Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid is sharing a glimpse at her baby bump! The pregnant supermodel took to Instagram Live this week to show off her Gigi Journal Part two collaboration with V Magazine, but she also showed off her figure. She also explained why she's been largely private with her journey thus far, saying, "I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not something that I really need to share, apart from with my family and friends."

Appearing: