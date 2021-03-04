Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid’s baby girl is growing up so fast! The supermodel gave fans a new peek at little Khai this week, sharing an adorable snap of the infant stretching out on a blanket. Even Gigi herself can’t believe how quickly her daughter is changing, writing, “My big girl” on her Instagram story. Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their bundle of joy last fall and have kept their life as new parents mostly under the radar – but that doesn’t mean they don’t share the occasional update and insight into their exciting new chapter!

Appearing: