Gigi Hadid and Tan France took their friendship to the next level on “Next in Fashion.” The supermodel told Access Hollywood how the “Queer Eye” star helped her get hosting gig on the Netflix show and the pair revealed their first impressions of each other. And it appears Gigi’s four-year-old daughter, Khai, might have the modeling bug in her! The little one walked the catwalk on set on day but even if she doesn’t pursue a modeling career, she’s bound to be a fashionista! Gigi revealed to Access what clothes she will hand down to her daughter. “Next In Fashion” comes out March 3 on Netflix.

