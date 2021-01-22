Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid is loving life as a mama! The model, who shared her baby with Zayn Malik, subtly revealed her daughter’s name on Instagram, when she changed her bio to read, “Khai’s Mom.” The 25-year-old and the former One Direction singer welcomed their first child together in 2020. The model confirmed she had given birth in a post on Instagram from September 2020 that she captioned, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

