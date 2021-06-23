Main Content

Gigi Hadid Says The Highlights Of Motherhood Are ‘The Most Simple Things’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gigi Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Lucky Blue Smith and Fai Khadra chatted exclusively with Access Hollywood at the launch of Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum. Gigi also gushed about motherhood with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai. “The highlight I would say is the most simple things. Seeing her learn something new every day even if it’s like, picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole, you just think they’re the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born,” she said. Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum is available now.

