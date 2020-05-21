Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid was able to keep her pregnancy on the down low for quite some time, including when she walked in over 16 fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks. The 25-year-old recently jumped on an Instagram Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons and shut down rumors that she had facial fillers. She also noted that her noticeably plumper cheeks during fashion weeks were due to the fact that she was already a "few months" into her first pregnancy.

Appearing: