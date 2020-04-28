Also available on the nbc app

Baby on board! Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly going to be parents! The supermodel and her music star boyfrIend are expecting their first child, according to TMZ. Family sources tell the outlet Gigi is about 20 weeks along. Further details, including the baby's sex, remain unclear. Access Hollywood has reached out to Gigi and Zayn's reps for comment. Though neither star had addressed the pregnancy report as of Tuesday afternoon, the on-again couple looked smitten while celebrating another recent milestone for Gigi: her 25th birthday!

