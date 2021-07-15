Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid is opening up about how she navigated the wave of emotions that came with becoming a first-time mom. In a new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, the supermodel looked back on her pregnancy with her daughter Khai. Gigi revealed that while there were lots of high highs, she also felt moments of anxiety, and she documented them both in separate journals. She explained, “During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it. [It included] anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’ I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation.”

