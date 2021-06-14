Main Content

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Raising Daughter Khai To Be Proud Of Her Mixed Race

Gigi Hadid is opening up about motherhood and raising her daughter, Khai, who she shares with her longtime partner Zayn Malik. The supermodel got candid about being a mom in i-D’s New Worldwide Issue. During her chat with the mag, the 26-year-old revealed how she hopes to raise her daughter. The couple comes from mixed backgrounds and Gigi says it’s important for them that Khai knows about her heritage. The model mama also said it was “super strange” to find out she was pregnant while the world was vastly changing because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but there was a “silver lining in the timing.”

