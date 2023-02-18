Main Content

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio No Longer Seeing Each Other: It 'Just Fizzled' (Report)

CLIP02/17/23

Have things fizzled between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio? The supermodel and the "Don't Look Up" actor are reportedly no longer seeing each other, months after they sparked dating rumors. A source close to the model claimed to People, "She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom." Access Hollywood has reached out to Gigi and Leo's respective reps for comment.

