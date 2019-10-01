Gigi Hadid Kicking This Gatecrashing YouTuber Off The Chanel Runway Is A Whole Mood

Also available on the NBC app

Gigi Hadid is not here for pranks on the runway! On Oct. 1. 2019 French YouTuber Marie S'infiltre crashed the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, sneaking onto the catwalk and strutting her stuff with the models. But Gigi was not here for it and confronted her before escorting her off the stage. This isn't the only runway she's crashed at Paris Fashion Week this year, Marie also crashed the Etam lingerie fashion show. Despite the minor kerfuffle, the show ran smoothly and there was a star-studded front row with Anna Wintour, Cardi B and Jennie from BLACKPINK in attendance.

