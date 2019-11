Also available on the NBC app

Gigi Hadid displayed a series of extreme emotions as she wildly cheered on pal Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. The supermodel's reactions ran the gamut from concern to nerves to exuberance as the elite athlete battled to a tough three-set victory over Caty McNally. Gigi has been close friends with Serena for years, so it makes sense that she would be the tennis champ's biggest fan!

