Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid is sharing some intimate details about her journey to motherhood! In a new interview for Vogue's March 2021 issue, the model recalled the moment she welcomed her first kiddo after 14 hours of labor. "There was definitely a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different. My midwife was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed," she shared.

Appearing: