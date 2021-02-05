Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid will always have a piece of daughter Khai with her - thanks to some new ink. In a new video for Vogue about her post-pregnancy skincare routine, fans caught a glimpse of the 25-year-old’s new tattoo she got in honor of her 4-month-old daughter. The small tat on her bicep seemingly matches the one boyfriend Zayn Malik got on his wrist, which says their little one's name in Arabic.

Appearing: