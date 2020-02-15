Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially back together! The supermodel confirmed speculation about the couple's rekindled romance on Valentine's Day by posting a sweet snap of the singer taken on a disposable camera. Gigi shared the photo to her second Instagram account and wrote, "HEY VALENTINE, Z on the farm." The lovebirds most recently called it quits in January 2019 after dating on and off for years. Back in 2016, Gigi even appeared in the music video for Zayn's hit song "PILLOWTALK."

