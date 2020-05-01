Also available on the nbc app

It's official! Gigi Hadid is going to be a mom. The supermodel confirmed her happy news on "The Tonight Show," telling host Jimmy Fallon how excited she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are for not only this exciting new chapter but also the support they've already gotten from fans and loved ones. The 25-year-old went on to reflect on celebrating her recent milestone birthday in quarantine, joking that her pregnancy hormones made her especially emotional over the epic bagel cake she received from "Cake Boss" star Buddy Velastro.

