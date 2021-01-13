Also available on the nbc app

It's a celebration! Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for boyfriend and baby daddy Zayn Malik to mark his 28th birthday on Jan. 12. "Team No Sleep!" she posted. "Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin' me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day." But that's not all! The supermodel also threw her man an arcade-themed birthday bash at what appeared to be their New York City home. The lavish party included various game machines, dozens of balloons and decorations featuring the singer's face. The notoriously private couple, who has been dating on-and-off since 2015, welcomed their first child together in 2020.

