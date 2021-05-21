Main Content

Gigi Hadid & Baby Khai Wear Matching Outfits In Rare Mother-Daughter Photo

CLIP05/21/21

Gigi Hadid is loving life with her mini-me! The supermodel gave fans a rare glimpse into her motherhood journey with a new Instagram photo of herself posing with daughter Khai. Gigi kept the sweet snap hidden among a slew of personal pics, which she called a “Taurus szn photo dump,” but eagle-eyed followers immediately noticed not only Khai but also the matching outfits she and her famous mom were wearing!

