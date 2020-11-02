Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated their first Halloween with their newborn daughter. The 25-year-old model shared a sweet family photo on her Instagram story and their one-month-old daughter was dressed as the Incredible Hulk. In the flick, Zayn cradled their little girl in his arms with the caption, “My first Halloween.” The supermodel first shared the news of their baby girl’s birth on her Instagram in September with in an intimate black & white snap of the duo.

