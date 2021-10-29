Also available on the nbc app

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up, per multiple reports. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a Hadid family friend told People. The 26-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old singer have been linked since Nov. 2015 and share 13-month-old daughter Khai. Access Hollywood has reached out to Gigi and Zayn's teams for comment. Their reported split comes after an alleged argument between the former One Direction singer and the supermodel’s mom Yolanda Hadid.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution