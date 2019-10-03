Gigi Hadid And Tyler Cameron Call It Quits After Nearly 2 Months Of Dating

Also available on the NBC app

Attention: Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are back on the market! "The Bachelorette" alum has parted ways with the supermodel after nearly two months of dating, Us Weekly reports. "Tyler is single. He and Gigi are no longer together," a source said. The news comes days after the reality star got the ladies buzzing by teasing that he "may be" single during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

