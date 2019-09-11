Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls Scare A Terrified Cara Delevingne At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty NYFW Show

Also available on the NBC app

Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls had a trick up their sleeve at New York Fashion Week's Savage x Fenty show! On the red carpet ahead of the presentation of Rihanna's lingerie line, the supermodels crept up on and scared Cara Delevingne in the middle of an interview. Later, Cara told Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez why she came out of semi-retirement from the catwalk to represent for her pal. "If Rih asks me to do something, especially just as a friend – and I'm so proud of her. So, of course … I'd never say no to her," she explained.

