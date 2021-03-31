Also available on the nbc app

Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew DeLuca on “Grey’s Anatomy,” spoke to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about being killed off of the hit ABC show and what it was like filming his last scene with Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on the long-running drama, “Our last scene was on the beach together and I felt like there was sort of a duplicitous experience happening for me because it was like I was going through what DeLuca was going through. In a way DeLuca was saying goodbye to Meredith and I was saying goodbye to Ellen and it was very similar…It was easy to call on those emotions.” “Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays on ABC.

