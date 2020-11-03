Also available on the nbc app

Gia Giudice has found her partner in crime in Christian Carmichael! The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her boyfriend coordinated their costumes for Halloween this weekend. They put a modern twist on the iconic bank-robbing duo Bonnie and Clyde, with Gia wearing a crop top, a beret, a scarf, and a plaid mini skirt and Christian in a fedora, suspenders and bow tie. "He's the Clyde to my Bonnie," she captioned the snaps.

