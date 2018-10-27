'Ghost Adventures': 10 Reasons Why Your House Might Be Haunted

Also available on the NBC app

Is your house haunted? "Ghost Adventures" host and lead investigator Zak Bagans shares 10 tell-tale signs – from disembodied voices to sudden changes in your emotions – that a paranormal presence might be living with you. "Ghost Aventures: Graveyard of the Pacific," a four-part miniseries, airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel. "Ghost Adventures Live," a four-hour live investigation, premieres Oct. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Travel Channel.

