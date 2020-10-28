Also available on the nbc app

Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, had hoped to keep the more than 400 pages of her 2016 deposition from Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts' defamation case private. Former prosecutor Loni Coombs says Maxwell fought for that in part to keep from showing how entangled she was with Epstein's personal and professional life. When the deposition was ultimately unsealed, some major bombshells were revealed. Coombs and "The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell" author Barry Levine each share their analysis on this latest development.

Appearing: