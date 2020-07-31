Also available on the nbc app

Ghislaine Maxwell has been incarcerated without bail since her arrest several weeks ago and has pled not guilty to charges that she recruited and aided the abuse of girls by Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts alleges that Epstein and Maxwell groomed and abused her while she was underage. Now, a judge has been asked to release evidence from a previous civil case between Maxwell and Roberts. Former prosecutor Loni Coombs breaks down what shocking details could be revealed.

Appearing: