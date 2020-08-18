Also available on the NBC app

In a new development in the trial of accused Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, a judge has ruled against Maxwell's request to delay unsealing of documents relating to her prior civil case with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts. Maxwell has pled not guilty in her current case, and the judge has set a trial date for July 2021. Attorney Alison Triessl takes All Access through three of the biggest bombshells relating to the case thus far.

