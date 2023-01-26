Main Content

Gerard Butler Says He 'Almost Killed' Hilary Swank On 'P.S. I Love You' Set

CLIP01/26/23

Gerard Butler is looking back at the time that he "almost killed" Hilary Swank. During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actor revealed that while he and Hilary were shooting the 2007 flick "P.S. I Love You," an accident occurred that sent Hilary to the hospital. "Imagine a studio and in three seconds everybody's gone, and I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying. I just scarred Hilary Swank," he explained.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Gerard Butler, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.