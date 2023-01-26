Gerard Butler is looking back at the time that he "almost killed" Hilary Swank. During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actor revealed that while he and Hilary were shooting the 2007 flick "P.S. I Love You," an accident occurred that sent Hilary to the hospital. "Imagine a studio and in three seconds everybody's gone, and I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying. I just scarred Hilary Swank," he explained.

