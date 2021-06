Also available on the nbc app

Geraldo Rivera has apologized for "embarrassing" Bette Midler. The Fox News correspondent tweeted a statement in response to a resurfaced 1991 interview in which Midler claimed that Rivera and his producer had groped her in the early '70s. Although Rivera claimed that he recalls the alleged encounter "much differently," he added that Midler "has a right to speak out."

