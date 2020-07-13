Also available on the nbc app

George Lopez has come a long way since Sandra Bullock took a chance on producing "The George Lopez Show" 18 years ago, and he's still grateful for her giving him his big break. "Without her and somebody believing in me like she did, I don't think I'd be sitting here with you," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. George also dished on his first Netflix standup special, "We'll Do It For Half," which is available to stream on the platform now. "When the times are the toughest is when laughter is needed the most," he said of releasing the special at this time.

