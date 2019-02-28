Main Content

George H.W. Bush's Beloved Service Dog Has A Heartwarming New Job

02/27/19
What a good boy! Late former president George H.W. Bush's service dog just received an important promotion. Sully the yellow lab has been enlisted as an official facility dog at the Walter Reed National Medical Center, and he couldn't look more proud to continue giving back to veterans in need. Find out more about the pup's brand-new job and his special bond with the U.S. politician.

