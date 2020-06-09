Also available on the nbc app

Celebrities, loved ones and politicians turned out to pay their respects to George Floyd at a private funeral in his hometown of Houston on Tuesday. A reported 6,300 walked the procession to Fountain of Praise Church, where a much smaller crowd of about 500 honored Floyd's powerful legacy inside the venue. Singer Ne-Yo performed a heartfelt a cappella rendition of Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," and Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx sat together among the mourners, with Foxx's face mask bearing Floyd's name. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt was also one of many who took a somber moment at Floyd's casket.

