Also available on the NBC app

George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, sat down with her mother for an interview with “Good Morning America” and she shared that she misses her father and has big plans for her own future, revealing she wants to be a doctor when she grows up. Hear Gianna’s voice, an interview with Nick Cannon about how we can’t normalize violence, and touching words from Cupid about the Cupid Shuffle being used in peaceful protests.

Available until 06/17/20

Appearing: