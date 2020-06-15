Also available on the nbc app

Barbra Streisand sent a generous gift to George Floyd's daughter. Gianna Floyd revealed Barbra's gifts in a series of photos on her Instagram page. In one pic, the 6-year-old is seen holding a signed letter from the legendary singer. In another photo, Gigi is holding a Disney stock certificate, though it's unknown how many shares she received. "Thank you @barbrastreisand for my package,” the Gianna captioned the photos. “I am now a Disney stockholder thanks to you."

