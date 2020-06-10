Also available on the nbc app

George Floyd's brother delivered a passionate testimony on Capitol Hill pleading Congress to end police brutality and racial injustice. Philonise Floyd appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as Black Lives Matter protests continued sweeping the nation two weeks after George's death in police custody ignited a global outcry. Philonise shared why he believes it's time to hold law enforcement accountable once and for all to prevent more people from facing the same fate as his brother and so many others, expressing hope that George's legacy will symbolize a crucial turning point in American society.

Appearing: