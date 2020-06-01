Also available on the NBC app

The aftermath of George Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide and beyond, with thousands gathering across the globe in recent days to express backlash against systemic racism and police brutality. Though parts of demonstrations have turned violent, some law enforcement officers are also showing solidarity and voicing their own support for those demanding civic change. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took off his helmet to assure protesters in Flint, Mich., that he and his team were there to not only protect and serve but encourage citizens to exercise their rights. Other moving moments have been captured between authorities and citizens, from sharing hugs to taking knees and more.

