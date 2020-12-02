Also available on the nbc app

George Clooney's voluminous beard for his new movie "The Midnight Sky" was a hit for one of his twins, but not the other! "My son loved the beard, cause he would hide things in it," the actor and director told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. "My wife [Amal Clooney] and my daughter were really happy when it was gone, because it was there for a while. I had it there for six months, and it was substantial!" George also chatted about welcoming a St. Bernard puppy into the family and inviting his kids on the set of "The Midnight Sky," as well as the time he gave each of his 14 closest friends $1 million in cash! "The Midnight Sky" debuts on Netflix Dec. 23.

