George Clooney is getting candid. The “Ocean’s Eleven” star spoke out recently to GQ and opened up about his motorcycle crash on the set of “Catch-22,” where he hit a car while riding at 75 miles-an-hour on set. The 59-year-old reflected on the accident, sharing that his first thought was of his and Amal Clooney’s twins. “My kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and I wasn’t gonna see them again,” he said.

